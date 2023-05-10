NFL Rumors: Malik Willis in danger of being cut from roster as Titans prioritize Will Levis

Malik Willis did not have a great rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. In his three starts, all in relief of veteran Ryan Tannehill, he failed to score a touchdown and was intercepted thrice, apart from suffering three fumbles (two of them lost).

Now with Tannehill entering the final year of his contract, the Titans have seemingly made it clear who their next franchise quarterback will be: 33rd pick Will Levis. Reporting for Fox Sports, Ben Arthur said:

“Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is going to be on the team, and the Titans don't typically keep three quarterbacks on the 53.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



“Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Titans 2nd year QB Malik Willis could be in danger of not making the 53-man roster for Tennessee entering his 2nd year, writes @benyarthur “Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Titans 2nd year QB Malik Willis could be in danger of not making the 53-man roster for Tennessee entering his 2nd year, writes @benyarthur “Malik Willis, a 3rd rd pick last year, is the odd man out as long as [Ryan] Tannehill is on the roster. [Will] Levis is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Gm3sXzJt0C

If Malik Willis leaves Tennessee Titans, which teams could he join?

If the Titans ditch Malik Willis, he still has some good options.

Given Ryan Tannehill's contract situation, it's still likely that the Titans could keep Willis as insurance for Levis, but if Willis leaves, there are a few viable destinations.

One of them could be the Baltimore Ravens. They recently extended Lamar Jackson on a record-breaking deal but need insurance for him, and both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown still have uncertain futures.

Other options include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have just two quarterbacks and the Los Angeles Chargers, who could use a more active backup than Easton Stick.

Who will be QB1 for Titans for 2023 NFL season?

Ryan Tannehill is entering the last year of his current contract.

Despite his recent injury woes, Tannehill is still expected to be the Titans' main quarterback in 2023, as Levis learns under him.

The team will hope that his ankle has healed sufficiently and he regains the form that led them all the way to the AFC Championship game in his first season in Nashville.

However, if things go south, then Levis could step in and herald a rebuilding era for the Titans. With star running back Derrick Henry entering the final year of his own contract, and a bevy of rookies on the roster, he could be the centerpiece of a new age of Titans football.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes