NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins expected to ‘explore’ blockbuster Jonathan Taylor trade

In a surprising turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts have allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. This came just weeks after owner Jim Irsay stated that the running back won't be traded, but now the franchise has given up on contract negotiations with him.

Many teams will be interested in trading for Taylor, and the Miami Dolphins are expected to explore a trade around the superstar running back. As per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will be in the market for Taylor.

Here's what he said:

"Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he's only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in '21."

The Miami Dolphins were interested in Dalvin Cook as well, but since Cook has signed with the New York Jets, they could shift their attention to Taylor.

Colts hint at asking price for Jonathan Taylor

Although the Indianapolis Colts have allowed Taylor to get traded, they aren't willing to give him away for cheap. As per Stephen Holder, the Colts are seeking at least a first-round pick or several significant picks in exchange for the 24-year-old player. Here's what he said:

"Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick -- or package of picks that equates to as much -- in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade."

Jonathan Taylor was expected to join the team this week after missing the entire training camp, and many though the contract dispute has been resolved. This news will certainly hinder Anthony Richardson's growth as the Colts starting quarterback, and now it will be interesting to see what ultimately happens.

Jonathan Taylor will be lethal for the Dolphins

If the Miami Dolphins are able to land Taylor, they will have an extremely formidable offense. The running back will provide another dimension to an offense, which already has the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If the Dolphins are able to dominate the ground game as well, it will become extremely tough for teams to contain them. As a result, the AFC East team should aggressively pursue the Colts running back if they want to compete for the Super Bowl.

Apart from the Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs could also look to get Taylor if the price is right.

