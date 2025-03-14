NFL Rumors: NFC South team emerges as potential landing spot for Cooper Kupp

A Cooper Kupp decision is coming. That’s what NFL insider Diana Russini teased on Friday. But here’s the kicker: The Athletic’s national columnist Michael Silver doubled down, saying on Friday,

"The Saints are also making a push to sign Cooper Kupp."

The former Los Angeles Rams star, released earlier this week, is one of the biggest free agents still on the market. And while the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Kupp, they’re not considered the frontrunners. According to ESPN, the Cowboys are working to land the former Super Bowl MVP, but the New Orleans Saints have now emerged as a serious contender. Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that the Seattle Seahawks are also in the mix.

Money talks, and Kupp’s asking price has reportedly climbed to $15M per year. That’s a hefty price tag for a 31-year-old WR, but Kupp’s résumé speaks for itself. In 2021, he dominated the league, leading in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and TDs (16). He also took home Offensive Player of the Year honors and was named Super Bowl MVP having led the Rams to a title.

Last season wasn’t as explosive – 67 catches for 710 yards and six TDs in 12 games – but Kupp remains a top-tier route runner and a nightmare for defenses. If he lands in New Orleans, he’d form a lethal duo with Derek Carr.

Decision time is near. Let’s see if Kupp chooses the Saints, the Cowboys or a surprise suitor.

Cooper Kupp reportedly wants Denver, but will the Broncos pay up?

Cooper Kupp reportedly knows where he wants to go. Whether it happens is another story.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Rams star would like to join the Denver Broncos. Speaking on “Altitude Sports 92.5 FM,” Schefter said on Thursday,

"I think if Cooper Kupp had his way, I think he would like to be in Denver. I think that'd be one of the places that would appeal to him. That I would say -- I feel comfortable in saying that."

But there’s a catch: Denver has to be willing to meet his price.

The former Super Bowl MVP is one of the biggest names left in free agency, and teams believe he could land around $12 million per year (per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe). The Broncos have the flexibility to move some money around, but will they? That’s the big question.

If Denver makes the move, Kupp would give QB Bo Nix a proven weapon. But if the price isn’t right, Kupp may have to look elsewhere. Stay tuned.

