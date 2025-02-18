NFL Rumors: Packers expected to part ways with $84,000,000 star after disappointing campaign

After another disappointing season, the Green Bay Packers could show Jaire Alexander the door soon.

The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has only featured in seven games in each of the past two seasons, defending seven passes with two interceptions in 2024. Alexander has recently looked like a shadow of his former self and ESPN reported that Green Bay is becoming frustrated with his inability to stay healthy.

The 2018 first-round pick out of Louisville has two years remaining on the four-year $84 million contract (per Spotrac) he signed in May 2022. Releasing him would give the team $6.8 million in salary cap space for 2025, which could reach $17 million if it designates him a post-June 1 cut.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about Alexander shortly after the season.

"I know it’s been really, really frustrating for not only him as a player, but us as a club, Gutekunst said to reporters in January. "When you have a player who’s done what he’s done for us in the past and then is not able to get him out on the field consistently, that’s tough.

Alexander barely spoke at Green Bay's last media availability of the season.

"Nothing good to say," Alexander said.

Numerous health issues caught up with Jaire Alexander

Unfortunately for Jaire Alexander, his injury issues have piled up over the years, jeopardizing his career.

He played fewer than half the campaign thrice in the last four regular seasons, although he had a stellar 2022 campaign. That year, he featured in 16 games and made a career-high five interceptions while defending 14 passes to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

In 2023, he had no picks and made just 23 solo tackles, 20 fewer than he had in the previous campaign. This past season, he registered 16 combined tackles — the second-lowest in his career.

It wasn’t just accidental injuries that got the best of Alexander, but also his lack of fitness. The team announced he wouldn’t play its final regular season affair in the 2021 season due to a lack of conditioning. However, he played in a divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, failing to register a stat.

During the 2023 season, issues continued for him as the Packers suspended him ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings for what they called "conduct detrimental to the team."

In January, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee and was placed on injured reserve.

