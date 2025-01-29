NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' former offensive coordinator in talks to make NFL return

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy have shared a bond since he became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator of the franchise from 2018 to 2022, and he led an offense that put together explosive numbers and won two Super Bowls.

However, Bieniemy did not earn a head coaching job, even though he was extremely successful as an offensive coordinator. He moved away from the Chiefs in 2022 as an attempt to prove that his success was not only because he coached Patrick Mahomes, but ultimately, his one-year stint with the Washington Commanders proved unfruitful.

After a year working at UCLA, holding the role of offensive coordinator once again, it looks like he could return to the pros. According to a report from Fox insider Jordan Schultz, Bieniemy has been speaking with multiple NFL teams and was considered for the New England Patriots staff.

Mahomes has been outspoken about the influence that Bieniemy has had on his career and on the first two rings that he won. A great example happened at the end of Super Bowl LVII, when a detail preached by the offensive coordinator made all the difference in burning the clock and was noted by the quarterback:

"Even though sometimes we get tired of listening and talking about those moments, they always seem to happen in the biggest games and he makes sure we go over the details every single week."

Who's the current offensive coordinator for Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes?

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator job currently belongs to Matt Nagy – who, curiously, was the offensive coordinator in 2017, during Mahomes' first season and right before Bieniemy took over. He helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LVIII in 2023 and return to the big game in 2024.

He was not a hot commodity as a head coach prospect due to his job with the Chicago Bears between 2018 and 2021. He was unable to transform Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields into franchise quarterbacks for Chicago. In 2022, he was back in Kansas City as the quarterbacks coach and earned a promotion following Bieniemy's departure for Washington.

The Chiefs will look to win their third straight Super Bowl on Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

