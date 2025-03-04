NFL Rumors: Patriots eyeing Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp with $129,780,793 in cap space

Both Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp are household names. However, despite their continued productivity, both players are in the journeyman stage. Adams has already left the franchise that drafted him to play with the Raiders and Jets. Kupp, meanwhile, is slated to leave his first team this summer.

Ad

However, the question is where both receivers could end up. One rumor is that Adams will remain in the AFC East. Meanwhile, Kupp could end up moving across the country. According to Boston reporter Greg Bedard via JPA Football and Savage Sports, the Patriots have an interest in Kupp and Adams if released.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Patriots have a void at the top of their receiver depth chart and plenty of cash to spend. According to Spotrac, the team has more cap space than any other team in the NFL at $129,780,793.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kupp is still working on an average salary of $26 million. Of course, with an interest in the receiver in free agency, making a cheap trade (maybe a seventh-round pick) wouldn't be that much of a logical jump. If he were traded to New England instead of released, the Patriots would either have to pay that amount or talk Kupp into restructuring his deal.

Ad

Davante Adams, meanwhile, is also working under a salary that would transfer in a trade. According to Spotrac, Adams is earning $28 million on average every year.

A trade might be less likely with the New England Patriots located in the same division, but there isn't a rule against it. Should a trade materialize instead of a release, it might be one of the biggest stories in the AFC East.

Cooper Kupp's rumored landing spot reunites WR with former college teammate

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp joining the New England Patriots would potentially put him on a team with a familiar face from a different time. Kupp and Kendrick Bourne were receivers for the Eastern Washington University Eagles in the FCS.

Ad

Not only did both receivers overlap college careers, but both shared the same years with the team as well from 2013-2016. Both receivers had their moments, but Kupp's production was much greater than Bourne's overall.

Kupp logged 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns to Bourne's 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns, although both had at least two seasons of at least 990 yards, per Eastern Washington University's stat tracking.

Of course, when it comes to Drake Maye's Patriots, both would have their own cases for which the receiver would win. Kupp was more productive in college and the NFL, but he is in his 30s while Bourne is in his 20s.

Would Bourne get a moment as the starter over Kupp nearly a decade after their last moments on the same team?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.