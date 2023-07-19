NFL Rumors: Patriots make move for Leonard Fournette despite being favorites to land Dalvin Cook

Leonard Fournette has been an urestricted free agent since moving on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season. As training camps are now beginning to open, he still remains without a new team. That could potentially change soon as he's reportedly working out with the New England Patriots as they consider offering him a contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

Fournette can potentially add depth to the Patriots' backfield, especially considering Damien Harris departed during the 2023 NFL offseason. While Rhamondre Stevenson is likely set to continue being their featured running back, Bill Belichick has been known to use multiple backs in his offensive philosophy.

The Patriots are uncharacteristically shallow at the running back position ahead of the 2023 NFL season, so their interest in Leonard Fournette makes sense. The dynamic veteran spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling 3,057 yards and 22 touchdowns. He joined the team shortly after Tom Brady, helping them win a Super Bowl ring.

Fournette can now potentially join Brady's other former team if the Patriots do in fact offer him a contract. They appear to be in the market for one of the top backs as they are also one of the teams most closely connected to Dalvin Cook, another free agent. The Patriots are currently the favored destination for Cook at +160 odds, according to Bet365.

Does Leonard Fournette make more sense than Dalvin Cook for the Patriots?

While Dalvin Cook has been the more productive running back in his career as compared to Leonard Fournette, the former is a more logical addition to the Patriots' current offensive roster. The presence of Rhamondre Stevenson is a big reason for this. The Patriots don't necessarily have to pay up for Cook as Stevenson is capable of being the lead back.

Cook will likely command a much higher salary than Fournette. Cook's most recent contract with the Minnesota Vikings paid him $12.6 million in AAV, while Fournette earned $7 million in AAV before being released by the Buccaneers. Cook may very well be the better running back than Founette, especially at this point in their careers, but that doesn't necessarily make him the better fit for them.

If the Patriots are in fact looking to upgrade their running backs, Leonard Fournette and his dual-threat skillset makes a ton of sense for them. His contributions, paired with his projected salary, make him a more logical choice than Dalvin Cook.

