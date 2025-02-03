NFL rumors: Pete Carroll’s son lands job with Tom Brady’s Raiders

A day after hiring Chip Kelly to the staff as their offensive coordinator, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Pete Carroll's son, Brennan Carroll, to serve as their new offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Yogi Roth, a Big Ten college football analyst, tweeted the news out this morning, stating that Pete Carroll has added his son to his new coaching staff in Las Vegas.

Roth tweeted:

"Sources: Raiders to hire Brennan Carroll to be their new Offensive Line coach + Run Game Coordinator. He has been the University of Washington Offensive Coordinator + OL Coach for the past year and prior to that had stops at Arizona, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Hurricanes and USC."

Brennan brings over a ton of coaching experience, and has been a coach at the college/NFL level for over 20 years.

Brennan joined his father Pete for the 2002 and 2003 seasons on the USC coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He was then their tight ends coach from 2004-2009. The following year, he joined the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant for one season before joining the Miami Hurricnes coaching staff from 2011-2014.

Brennan rejoined the Seahawks in 2015 as an assistant offensive line coach until 2019 and became their run game coordinator in 2020. For the last four seasons, he's served as an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for Arizona and Washington, respectively, and is now back to being a coach in the NFL.

Russell Wilson scolds off rumors of him joining Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Caroll, left, Russell Wilson, right, during Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

One person who Pete Caroll may not have a chance at bringing to his Las Vegas Raiders team is one of his former quarterbacks, Russell Wilson.

Wilson is set to be a free agent this offseason if he and the Pittsburgh Steelers do not agree on a new deal before the start of the new league year. With his former coach from his time with the Seattle Seahawks becoming the Raiders' new head coach, Wilson denied rumors of him joining the Raiders and said he's focused on the Steelers over the wekeend at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Wilson said:

“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously. He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”

Wilson's actons may be different than his intent depending on what the Steelers do. The Steelers have decisions to make regarding Wilson and Justin Fields.

If Wilson isn't re-signed, he could potentially team back up with Carroll in Las Vegas if they decide to pursue the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

