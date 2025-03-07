NFL Rumors: Raiders eyeing move for another veteran quarterback after failed Matthew Stafford pursuit

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new quarterback heading into the 2025 season. They plan on releasing Gardner Minshew after just one season and have pretty much moved on from the idea of Aidan O'Connell being a franchise quarterback.

The Raiders were one of many teams interested in LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford before he signed a reworked deal to stay with the Rams this season. This resulted in the Raiders and other teams exploring other options.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Raiders will explore veteran quarterback options via free agency and the trade market.

"The Las Vegas Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market, per sources. That includes the possibility of trading for a current starting QB," Russini tweeted.

The Raiders, along with the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and a few other teams, are searching for a new franchise quarterback.

Las Vegas holds the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft next month. The top two quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, as viewed by most, will likely be gone by the time the Raiders pick.

With the chance that they aren't able to select a young quarterback in the draft, adding a veteran via free agency or trade makes much sense for the Raiders, given the situation that they are in.

Raiders QB targets: Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields highlight free-agent QBs

Sam Darnold during NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

This off-season doesn't have the biggest selections of adding a veteran quarterback.

The hottest name that could be on the open next week is Sam Darnold, and even still, the Minnesota Vikings could hammer out a deal with him before free agency. The New York Jets are expected to release Aaron Rodgers, but he's aging and isn't what he was years ago.

The Steelers will have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the open market if neither agrees to a new deal with them before next week.

The trade market had one less option available when Matthew Stafford and the Rams agreed to a new restructured deal last week. Possible veteran quarterbacks that could become available via trade include Derek Carr, Joe Milton and Malik Willis.

Who do you think the Raiders will add at quarterback this off-season?

