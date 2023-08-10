NFL Rumors: Ravens ‘remain open to” signing free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens don't appear to be done adding to their roster as there are rumors that the defense might get some help in the form of Jadeveon Clowney.

The former Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans defensive end is still a free agent, and there haven't been any reports of a team wanting to sign him until now. Baltimore is reportedly interested in securing his services.

Are Ravens interested in signing Jadeveon Clowney?

With the Ravens defense as one of the better ones in the league, the addition of Jadeveon Clowney would give them another piece to move around the line.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are "open" to the possibility of signing free agent Clowney.

“It’s become an annual rite of the offseason for the Baltimore Ravens to be connected to free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney," Zrebiec wrote. "Could they actually sign him this time?

"The Ravens, who have a clear need for a veteran edge rusher, hosted the 30-year-old Clowney on a free-agent visit Tuesday. They didn’t immediately sign him, but they remain open to the possibility.”

Does the Ravens defense need Jadeveon Clowney?

Jadeveon Clowney

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has shown flashes of his talent throughout his NFL career, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection has never had a 10-sack season, with his best coming in 2017 when he totaled 9.5. Additionally, he hasn't played a full season since 2017, either.

But it is worth noting that in 2021, Clowney grabbed 9.0 sacks in 14 games, and last season, he started 10 games and got 2.0 sacks.

With Justin Houston leading the way for the Ravens last season with 9.5 sacks, the next best was Justin Madubuike and Calais Campbell with 5.5 sacks.

As Houston is no longer there, perhaps the Ravens might entertain the idea of bringing in Clowney as another body along that defensive line. It could also be worth bringing him in, as he clearly has a point to prove after last season, and that could work well for Baltimore's defense.

Having had Clowney in for a visit already, maybe the Ravens are seeing what they have in their preseason games at edge rusher before making a move for Clowney.