NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft will not hesitate to fire Bill Belichick if Patriots woes continue

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have fallen on hard times. After a 38-3 beatdown on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, they were shut out by the New Orleans Saints at Gilette Stadium. Worst yet, the Saints scored 34 points on them, their highest points through five games.

These results lead closer to the unthinkable reality that Patriots owner Robert Kraft might fire his long-time coach. However, that possibility goes against the notion that Belichick could go out on his terms. One reporter believes Kraft can end Belichick’s tenure for the franchise’s sake.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Kraft won’t hesitate to fire Bill Belichick

After six Super Bowl titles and 14 AFC Championship Game appearances, Bill Belichick might have earned the right to quit whenever he wants. However, the Athletic’s Jeff Howe doesn’t feel the same.

Conversely, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants good results. It might cost Belichick his job if he can’t turn the unfortunate trend they’ve faced after Week 5.

The Patriots are 1-4 and have scored only 50 points in five games. They’ve been outscored 72-3 in their last two games. These results are unheard of during the team’s glory days, which feel like a distant memory.

As of Week 5 of 2023, the Patriots are 26-29 since the 2020 season, their first campaign after Tom Brady left the franchise. This year, they are 31st in point differential and average a league-worst 10 points per game.

Kraft has been patient with Belichick over the last few seasons after trying Cam Newton at quarterback and drafting Mac Jones. Unfortunately, the Patriots offense has regressed in Jones’ third season following the play-calling uncertainty on that side last season.

As Howe pointed out, Kraft has grown frustrated over the team’s futile postseason quest. They’ve been to the playoffs once over the last couple of seasons. Sadly, they were no match for the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 Wild Card Round game, 47-17.

But ultimately, Kraft is still invested in the Patriots’ success, even if the team’s valuation has grown to $6.7 billion. If Kraft's patience runs off, Belichick might be out of New England after 24 seasons. Unless another team hires him, he might not be able to break Don Shula’s record for NFL wins.

Beginning of the end for Bill Belichick in New England?

Bill Belichick getting the pink slip is a disappointing end to a tenure that turned the Patriots into the league’s premiere team. Other teams hired his deputies, hoping their success would rub off into their operations.

While the Patriots have 12 games to dig themselves out of the hold, their misery seems to have no end. After facing the Las Vegas Raiders this week, they will have the Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Weeks 7 and 8. Those teams have two of the best offenses this season.

They’ll also have the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs on schedule. These teams have defensive playmakers, like Joey Bosa, Chris Jones, and T.J. Watt, who could hound Jones for the whole game.

Unless New England has a monumental fight, they might be headed for their third losing season in four years. That trend might lead Robert Kraft to part ways with Bill Belichick.