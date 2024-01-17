NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson finds a suitor as Broncos look to cut ties with failed $245,000,000 experiment 

When Russell Wilson was benched by the Denver Broncos, it became clear that the team had given up on him. After trading a lot of picks and players to acquire his services from the Seattle Seahawks, they decided that it wasn't worth it anymore, and basically decided that he's not good enough anymore.

Although he has a big contract, Russell Wilson is still a quarterback good enough to be a starter, even if he's not on the same level as his Seattle Seahawks days. In this league, if you have the level, you'll always find a new home, even if you're far from your best days.

And according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a possible destination for him could be the Minnesota Vikings, who have Kirk Cousins as a free agent after the season and not many indications he'll return to the team in 2023.

Could Russell Wilson land with the Minnesota Vikings?

It's a possibility because Wilson will need to find himself a new team in 2024, and honestly, he doesn't have many options apart from restructuring his contract - otherwise, get ready for another full year on the bench as the Broncos try to fix their own quarterback room.

Russell Wilson's contract: How much is he earning with the Broncos?

The quarterback is in the middle of a five-year, $242.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos. He extended his deal after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson has earned the most money out of all Broncos players in 2023, with $28M in cash paid over the course of the year. His salary for next season is fully guaranteed at signing as well, which will be a huge problem for trade purposes in 2024.

There's no way he was going to get away with poor performances with Sean Payton now at the helm. Given how much the Denver Broncos invested to build this partnership, they definitely needed the coach and quarterback to make it work together, but it wasn't to be. The deal with the Seahawks was a massive failure, and they'll need a lot of luck to find a new quarterback for 2024.