NFL Rumors: Saints could use Buccaneers’ method to rebuild amid $51,133,813 salary cap issue with Kellen Moore

The New Orleans Saints are beginning a new chapter under head coach Kellen Moore. But he is inheriting a $51.1 million problem: how to reduce salary and return to winning ways.

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has a suggestion — emulate a division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who successfully rebuilt behind Baker Mayfield after Tom Brady's retirement. On Wednesday’s episode of NFL Network’s "The Insiders," he said:

"I believe, from my understanding of their situation, it does not sound like a rip-the-band-aid-off type of deal. It doesn't sound like they're going to say, ‘All right, let's cut (Derek Carr), (Cameron Jordan)’ ... Probably some of those guys might not be back."

One of the players Rapoport believes will not survive the Moore era is Taysom Hill, the Saints' resident gadget player who is currently recovering from an ACL tear:

"Taysom Hill, I have a hard time seeing back. But it does seem like one of those things where they're going to say, 'Let's keep the talent we have, massage the cap just enough, try to get a little younger and still try to win.'"

How will Kellen Moore's first draft as Saints HC go?

One of the key aspects of rebuilding is the NFL draft. And Crescent City Sports' Rene Nadeau has an idea of how the Saints' first draft under Kellen Moore might unfold.

He begins with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at No. 9 overall, presumably to replace former Defensive Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore, who was traded to the Washington Commanders during the 2024 season:

"With elite instincts, he jumps routes, is very competitive and confident. ... His addition would give the defense one of the best trio of corners, alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor."

On Day 2, the Saints address their offense with West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Milum and Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.

Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey is also projected to join, helping future-proof a pass-rushing unit that still faces uncertainty regarding the futures of Cameron Jordan and Chase Young.

The highlight of Day 3 is Bowling Green State tight end Harold Fannin, who set FBS single-season records for tight ends in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555).

With soon-to-be free agent Juwan Johnson expressing interest in reuniting with former head coach Sean Payton at the Denver Broncos — and also being linked to the Indianapolis Colts — it leaves a starting spot alongside Foster Moreau open.

Other projected picks include Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel, Georgia linebacker Smael London and Toledo safety Maxen Hook.

