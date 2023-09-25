NFL Rumors: Sean Payton could bench $242,500,000 QB Russell Wilson after showdown with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Fix Russell Wilson, that was the big message from the NFL community to Sean Payton as he took the Denver Broncos coaching job. After Nathaniel Hackett failed in his first foray into the head coaching world, Payton was brought in to fix the franchise.

A 70-20 embarrassment against the Miami Dolphins might have just been the straw that broke the camel's back. With many off the Russell Wilson train, there have been rumors that the former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champ could be on the outer with Payton.

And, alas, those rumors have picked up steam after Denver's humiliating loss to Miami.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Payton bench Russell Wilson?

Payton is the head coach, so in truth, he can do just about anything he wants, including benching his quarterback.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with an anonymous NFL executive, who said that Payton could pull the trigger on Wilson after the team's Week 6 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The executive said via Sando's article for the Athletic:

“I believe Wilson will have to play phenomenal to avoid getting benched. "The way Payton has talked about Wilson, I would look for it after the Kansas City game, when they have a 10-day break.

Expand Tweet

“The best move for them could be to look at the draft, but here is the thing. Payton could not stomach people thinking he is bad. If he were to tank, everyone will have to know. Just like after the Washington game.”

Could Payton really bench Russell Wilson six games into the season?

Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins

Without a doubt, Payton could, but as odd as it says to say it, Wilson hasn't been the biggest problem thus far.

Wilson has thrown for 791 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in three games while having a rating of 99.5, which is more than passable.

What isn't is what the defense is putting out on the field.

In its three games, the defense, led by Vance Joseph, has conceded totals of 17, 35, and now 70 and didn't force a turnover in its last two games.

Of course, the offense under Wilson has its issues, too, as they have given the ball away five times in the last two games, which puts the defense in a bad spot.

For Russell Wilson to be benched, it would send a huge message to the NFL. Some think that by doing that, Denver would essentially be tanking the rest of the season (even though no one ever really does).

It is a worrying time in Denver, and some get the feeling that Russell Wilson will be the first case of the Sean Payton era.