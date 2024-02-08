NFL Rumors: Steelers legend urges franchise to move from Kenny Pickett, pursue NFC North QB

The future of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been up in the air for a while, and with several free agents and talented draftees coming up, Pittsburgh could face a decision.

Since being named the starter, Pickett hasn't set the world on fire, going 14-10 in games he's started. This season, before his injury, Pickett had a 7-5 record and had only thrown for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Is he the guy to take the Steelers forward? Pittsburgh legend Rod Woodson isn't sold on Pickett as the franchise quarterback.

“I don't think their starting quarterback is on the roster," Woodson said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I just don't think he's there. I just don't know if he's that guy. … I just don't know if the quarterback of the future is there. I just don't know.”

When asked if the franchise would take a look at acquiring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears if he were to become available, Woodson said:

“They normally don't trade. ... That's not who they are as a whole organization. Would that be a good idea? I think it'd be a really good idea if you get Kirk Cousins, who's been there, who's done it.

"He's an older guy. He knows how to play. He knows how to distribute the football. He can throw the football down the field. He has some great little social media content with his little five chains and all that, so, I mean, he fits into the black-and-gold era. So, I wouldn't be surprised if they can do that, more than trading for Fields."

What does the future hold for Kenny Pickett?

AFC wild-card playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Reading the tea leaves, it doesn't bode well for Kenny Pickett, especially considering what Mason Rudolph was able to do in the regular season (3-0 as the starter, three TDs, zero interceptions).

It seems like Pickett's time is coming to an end, and with Woodson floating Kirk Cousins as a player who could fit in well, that kind of move is interesting.

With two good running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, coupled with George Pickens, Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freirmuth, there are some good pieces for Cousins to utilize.

Whether or not the Steelers want to pay Cousins upwards of $40 million per year is unknown, but with their current quarterback situation, they might have to consider a changing of the guard.

