NFL Rumors: Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. could get $20,000,000 salary in free agency

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are figuring out their quarterback situation, they also need to solve their left tackle position. Starter Dan Moore Jr. is set to hit free agency, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he could get an offer that pays more than $20 million per year in free agency.

“Sources: The biggest surprise of the day could be what #Steelers free agent OT Dan Moore Jr. fetches on the open market. Buzz is growing that his market is red hot, with his price tag continuing to rise. Moore has started 66 games over the past four seasons.”

“One source said '$20M a year' is a possibility for #Steelers free agent OT Dan Moore Jr.”

The contract extensions for Baltimore Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley and Los Angeles Rams’ Alaric Jackson have reduced Moore’s competition for free agency dollars.

Stanley signed a 3-year, $60 million contract, while Jackson signed a 3-year, $57 million contract. That left Moore and Jacksonville Jaguars' Cam Robinson as the top left tackle free agent in this free agency class.

With Stanley’s and Jackson’s deal as a precedent, it is increasingly likely that Moore will receive a multi-year contract that features a salary of $20 million a year on average.

Dan Moore played four seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick in 2021. He secured the starting left tackle position in his rookie season and has held down that position since.

He played 1,111 snaps for the Steelers and is now looking to cash in, especially after a fourth year campaign saw him improve significantly in pass protection.

According to Pro Football Focus’ pass-protection grade, he went from a 51.8 two seasons ago to a 67.2 last season. He was also relatively injury-free and started 66 of 68 possible regular seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also polled team executives and they share the sentiment that they would prefer Moore over Robinson. Moore is three years younger. He also has a cleaner injury history than Robinson, who has had to miss games previously due to a knee injury.

Dan Moore could be a target for multiple teams this offseason

The offensive tackle is one of the most important positions on the team, and NFL teams are always looking for trusty blindside protectors for their quarterbacks. This could potentially lead to a bidding war for the services of Moore Jr.

Among the teams looking for pass protection help include the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded away long-term guard Joe Thuney last week. Thuney was forced into the left tackle position in the Super Bowl and was part of the reason why quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times in the game.

Other possible landing spots for Moore Jr. include the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

