NFL Rumors: Super Bowl champion links Davante Adams to $4,400,000,000 NFC franchise after Jets cut All-Pro WR

The wide receiver free agent market has gotten even deeper as the New York Jets released All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday. However, a former Super Bowl Champion has linked him to a team that's not necessarily on the radar for many people.

Super Bowl XLIV Champion and current pregame/postgame analyst for the New Orleans Saints Scott Shanle posted on social media and discussed how the Saints are going to have a lot of interest in adding Adams as a free agent this offseason due to some relationships with the coaching staff.

It will be intriguing to see if Davante Adams considers joining the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, but it would need some maneuverability with the cap space, as the team is more than double the next closest team, with -$47.5 million cap space. The $4.4 billion franchise, according to Forbes, has navigated without much cap space in the last few seasons.

Davante Adams proved to still be a star receiver, as he finished the season with 85 catches on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with eight receiving touchdowns, splitting his season between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets.

What team makes the most sense for Davante Adams to sign with as a free agent?

Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now and has continued to prove just that. For the first time in his career, he gets to dictate where he will go as he never joined a team via free agency. One ideal landing spot would see him being the WR1 for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He reportedly has interest in playing on the West Coast, but that likely isn't the only factor that will be in play for him, Adams will have the chance to play in his first Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs have made the Super Bowl the previous three seasons.

It also helps to have one of the greatest offensive minds in Andy Reid, so Adams can get schemed open, using guys like tight end Travis Kelce. With a chance to win a ring for the first time in his career, this seems like an ideal location for the All-Pro wide receiver.

