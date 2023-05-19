NFL Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater gets job offer with ex-Dolphins QB still on the lookout

Free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, has yet to secure a contract with a team this off-season. Despite being a former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has already had stints with five different teams during his nine-year career.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Bridgewater has garnered significant interest in free agency and has received a strong offer from the Detroit Lions. However, Bridgewater appears to be taking his time in weighing his options and making a decision.

As one of the remaining veteran free agents available, Bridgewater has become an attractive prospect for several teams following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Many teams see the value in adding an experienced player like Bridgewater for various reasons.

Bridgewater's early years in the league saw him start as the Vikings' quarterback in 2014 and 2015. During his rookie season, he recorded 2,919 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. In his second season, he led the Vikings to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL before the 2016 season sidelined Bridgewater, and he did not start for the Vikings in the following two seasons, with Case Keenum assuming the starting role.

In 2018, Bridgewater joined the New Orleans Saints, where he played in just one game that season. The following year, he stepped in for an injured Drew Brees, starting five games for the Saints before Brees' return in Week 8.

The following season, Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers and set a career-high in passing yards with 3,733 passing yards. He spent 2021 in Denver and finished the season 7-7 as their starter.

Why Teddy Bridgewater to the Detroit Lions would be a good fit

Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater would be a good addition to the Detroit Lions for a few reasons.

He has familiarity with head coach Dan Campbell as Campbell served as the New Orleans Saints' assistant head coach and tight ends coach from 2016 to 2020. Bridgewater's familiarity with Campbell could facilitate a smooth transition to the Lions.

Additionally, Bridgewater would provide valuable veteran backup support to Jared Goff, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Moreover, as rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker recovers from a torn ACL, Bridgewater's experience and resilience in overcoming a similar injury could make him an excellent mentor for Hooker.

