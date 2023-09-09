NFL Rumors: Tee Higgins ‘not believed to be in the Bengals future plans’ after Joe Burrow’s $275,000,000 contract extension

Could Tee Higgins be the casualty of Joe Burrow’s massive contract extension? While Ja’Marr Chase gets the most attention in the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps, Higgins has had 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

But with the NFL imposing a hard salary cap, fitting in the future salaries of Burrow, Chase, and Higgins might be challenging. Unfortunately, a Bengals beat reporter speculated that Higgins might be suiting up for a different team next year.

Is Tee Higgins on his way out of the Bengals?

Cincinnati.com reporter Kelsey Conway wrote that a source shared with her that Tee Higgins might not be a part of the Bengals’ long-term plans. While Joe Burrow had two years left in his contract before getting the mega-extension, Higgins is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

Unlike Burrow, the Bengals cannot exercise a fifth-year option on Higgins because he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Conway added that the two sides have engaged in contract extension talks, but the Bengals’ offer was lower than the value he sought.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase is also eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season and deservingly commands a market-resetting deal. Creating space for his future deal makes it difficult for the Bengals to accommodate Higgins’ extension, especially when Burrow’s five-year, $275 million contract takes effect.

However, as Conway alluded, it would be unwise for the AFC North squad to let a talented player like Higgins walk away for nothing. Therefore, they could explore possibly assigning the franchise tag to him and finding another team that would trade for him.

But that scenario will only happen if Tee Higgins signed the tag. Otherwise, he can walk away, and the Bengals don’t get assets in return.

Tee Higgins will command much interest in free agency

His numbers might not be as impressive as Chase’s, but Higgins has been a productive wide receiver during his first three seasons with the Bengals. Some fantasy football websites even rank him higher than Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Terry McLaurin.

He was 92 yards short of a 1,000-yard season during his rookie year. Higgins also played 16 games in 2020, while Joe Burrow only played ten due to ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus damage on his left knee. He had 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns a year later.

Last season, the former Clemson standout had the same number of receptions but finished with 1,029 yards and seven scores.

Tee Higgins is already putting up impressive numbers while playing under Chase’s shadow. However, he must have solid stats in 2023 to sustain the hot demand for his services.