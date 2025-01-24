NFL Rumors: Tom Brady makes $150,000,000 decision on 2-acre Miami estate from Gisele Bundchen era

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is reportedly contemplating selling his lavish two-acre estate on Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island for $150 million.

After bidding for the property surpassed the $150 million mark, this waterfront mansion has become the talk of the luxury market. If the sale goes through at this price, it would break Miami’s home-sale record.

The last price record was set by hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin, who bought a Coconut Grove compound for $107 million.

Property values in the island enclave have soared, especially due to high-profile residents like Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

As the New York Post reported, Tom Brady showed the property to select buyers. No official listing has been made yet.

His two-acre estate includes a two-story house, a private gym, and a cabana with a beautiful view of the water.

Brady bought the land for $17 million in 2020 and redesigned the plans to suit his style after scrapping the original designs made with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Rumors are out that Tom Brady might return to the West Coast, where he has a large estate in Brentwood, California. Currently, it is being renovated. Meanwhile, his family’s business office is just a short distance from his Miami home.

Inside Tom Brady’s expansive real estate portfolio

Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, once owned a collection of homes worth over $20 million. After their divorce in 2022, they divided these properties.

Brady’s real estate portfolio is dotted across the United States and beyond, from New York City to Montana and even Costa Rica.

The NFL legend's Brentwood home was built to be eco-friendly. Its solar panels and swimming pool were designed to look natural. This home was sold to Dr. Dre for $40 million in 2014.

One of Brady’s first big homes was a bachelor pad in Boston’s Burrage Mansion, which he bought for $4.125 million in 2004. It had gargoyles and cherubs outside. Later, he upgraded to a large penthouse in Boston.

In Costa Rica, Brady and Bündchen had a private getaway.

They also built a huge, custom home in Boston, which included a yoga studio and a wine room. It was sold for $32.5 million after Brady moved to Tampa Bay in 2020.

In New York, Brady and Bündchen bought a $25.5 million apartment in Tribeca in 2018 with views of the Hudson River and a private terrace. They sold it for under $40 million in 2020 as Brady shifted to Florida.

For a time in Tampa, Brady and Bündchen rented a 30,000-square-foot estate once owned by MLB Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter.

