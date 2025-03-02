NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's Raiders ready to shop All-Pro TE Brock Bowers' predecessor

Now that last year’s first-round draft pick Brock Bowers is firmly entrenched as the starting tight end, Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be willing to part with tight end Michael Mayer. On Saturday, The Athletic reported that Mayer is now on the trade block.

Michael Mayer was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the previous regime of former head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Now with new head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek and the blossoming of rookie tight end Brock Bowers, a new start makes sense.

Mayer had 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in his rookie season but missed the last three games of the regular season due to a toe injury. He then missed six games last season for undisclosed “personal reasons.” Mayer has 46 receptions for 460 yards in his two seasons with the Raiders.

The absence of Mayer also coincided with the emergence of Brock Bowers as one of the best tight ends in the league. The Raiders elected to go ‘best player available’ after six quarterbacks were selected ahead of their 13th pick in the NFL last season.

Bowers’ 112 receptions is a new NFL rookie record, and he achieved that feat despite a sliding door at quarterback that included Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder. The accomplishment earned Bowers first-team all-pro recognition, becoming only the fourth rookie tight end since 1960 to earn that honor.

Cincinnati Bengals & Indianapolis Colts among possible trade partners for Michael Mayer

Several teams could be interested in Michael Mayer. The Cincinnati Bengals may need a pass-catching tight end if they lose Mike Gesicki in free agency. The Indianapolis Colts are another potential landing spot. They currently have Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree and Mo Allie-Cox, but it has not been a position where they have gotten much receiving production.

Mayer grew up in Northern Kentucky near Cincinnati and was highly productive playing football at Notre Dame in Indiana, so both teams will be a homecoming of sorts.

The team trading for Michael Mayer will inherit two years of his service under his rookie contract. He has a guaranteed salary of just $1.6 million next season and $303,000 the following season, so the impact Mayer will have on the salary cap will be minimal. He is also just 23 years old so still maintains a lot of upside and could be available for a late-round pick.

