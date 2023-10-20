Tom Brady is reportedly trying to buy a small equity in the Las Vegas Raiders, but while the league would love to have him involved, reports say the owners aren't in love with the amount of money he'd have to offer to get a small share from Mark Davis.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed a Washington Post report that says Davis wants to sell a 10 percent stake in the team to Brady. But Irsay also says that no discount should be given, especially at the asking price by the current Jaguars owner.

“We’re trying to work it through,” said Irsay to the Boston Globe. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

What are the other ownerships and investments made by Tom Brady?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in a number of investments in recent years to keep his money afloat.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. The amount of money he received was part of a discussion between the legal team of Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder, who's now under arrest.

A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members while they try to earn promotion to the Premier League, England's top football league.

The small stakes he acquired at the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces were a huge topic of discussion as well, since Tom Brady never played for the Raiders. Even if the NFL approval is unclear, he has already completed his buying of a portion of the Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces were crowned WNBA champions on Wednesday, October 18, making Brady a champion once again.

Tom Brady net worth

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.