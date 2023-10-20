NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce set to attend Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Argentina during November

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to watch one of his games. The 12-time Grammy Award winner responded by being at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ 2023 Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

As of writing, Swift has watched three of Kelce’s games, all Chiefs victories. This time, the All-Pro is returning the favor by attending Swift’s Eras Tour in Argentina this November. Why Argentina? Because that is what Kelce’s schedule permits.

Travis Kelce rumored to go during Taylor Swift’s concert in Buenos Aires

Page Six’s Tamantha Ryan wrote that Travis Kelce could possibly fly to Buenos Aires for the Argentinian leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The three-day schedule will occur from November 9 to 11 at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires.

That timing fits perfectly into the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye, which falls in Week 10. Before the bye, the Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5. After which, Kelce and the Chiefs won’t play until November 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Kelce’s bye week happening during Swift’s Argentina concerts, the All-Pro tight end might have the time to be there. Everything is still uncertain until the two-time Super Bowl champion is in the South American nation.

Despite her busy schedule, Taylor Swift has found time to watch some Chiefs games. After watching Week 3 against the Bears, she was at MetLife Stadium seven days later to witness the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets.

She also attended Kansas City’s Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos. Travis Kelce had his best game of the 2023 season, finishing with nine catches for 124 yards.

With 11 games left on the Chiefs’ regular season schedule, it might not be the last time Swift will watch an NFL game in 2023.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs follow a weekly regimen

While NFL players like Travis Kelce only play once a week during the season, they use the other six days to prepare. If the team played on a Sunday, they usually have the following Monday or Tuesday as either a rest day or game tape day.

Then, practices often fall from Wednesday to Friday. It’s also when players with physical conditions are listed on the injury report. Teams could also practice on Saturdays if they’re playing a home game.

They also lift weights and attend other team meetings in between, making their schedule stacked and structured. That’s why the bye week is the best time for Kelce to attend one of Swift’s concerts, granted he isn’t injured.