NFL Rumors: Vikings made similar offer as Colts to Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $14 million contract earlier this month. After beginning his career with the New York Giants, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft was released halfway through his sixth season.

While Jones spent the end of the 2024 year with the Minnesota Vikings, he did not see the field with the franchise. Despite his lack of playing time, the Vikings reportedly had interest in bringing him back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed that Minnesota offered the quarterback a similar contract as the one he wound up signing with the Colts.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL insider stated:

"They were in on Daniel Jones until that morning. They were in. They made an offer. It was, I think, similar or it might have been a small bit more. I can't remember the exact numbers. Free agency was like a blur ... They offered him real money. I think similar to what the Colts offered him.

"So, they were definitely in on it. But even if Daniel Jones had signed with the Vikings, I got the sense that they were going to let them battle anyways."

Check out Ian Rapoport's comments on Jones below:

Jones has struggled in his career as the Giants were just 24-44-1 in games he started. He has thrown for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. The former first-round pick has completed 64.1% of his pass attempts while adding 2,179 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 399 carries.

The Minnesota Vikings could get a compensatory pick for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones did not take a snap for the Minnesota Vikings during his brief tenure with the franchise. Despite this, the organization reportedly could receive a compensatory pick in next year's draft after he joined the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

X account @vikingzfanpage shared the news on Monday, tweeting:

"The #Vikings currently have the highest 3rd round comp pick in 2026 from Sam Darnold’s contract with the #Seahawks, @nickkorte mentioned via @AlecLewisShow . Daniel Jones is also in play here, and could garner a 4th/5th round pick depending on playing time and other FA’s signed."

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen if the Vikings receive draft capital for taking a flier on Jones. The former first-round pick is set to compete with Anthony Richardson for the Colts starting job.

