NFL Rumors: Zach Ertz attracting interest from Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Ravens amid impending decision

Zach Ertz entered the 2023 NFL season as the starting tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. He was having another solid season in his third year with the team before suffering a quad injury that landed him on the injured reserve list. While he has already served his minimum four-game absence and is reportedly fully recovered, he won't be returning to Arizona this season.

After formally clearing waivers, the Cardinals chose to release their veteran tight end ahead of Week 13, making him an unrestricted free agent. He has, however, apparently piqued the interest of numerous contending teams, as his constant performance would be a welcome addition to almost any offense.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently explained that Zach Ertz's release was a "mutual parting of ways" with the Cardinals. He also reported that four of the best teams in the NFL this season are among the most interested in potentially signing him.

"Eagles, Ravens, Bills and Chiefs most in the mix on the 3x Pro Bowler as of right now. While interest is high, it really comes down to what type of role Ertz is looking for," Schultz posted.

Schultz also explained that Ertz likely wants to have an impactful role on a contending team this season. With the Cardinals owning a terrible 2-10 record and Trey McBride surpassing him on the depth chart, he was unlikely to have either of those requirements in Arizona. This also explains why both sides agreed to part ways mutually.

Which potential landing spot makes the most sense for Zach Ertz?

Zach Ertz rumors

Zach Ertz is reportedly seeking a contender to join where he will have a prominent offensive role. Of the top four landing spots reported by Jordan Schultz, the Baltimore Ravens would appear to make the most sense. They recently lost superstar tight end Mark Andrews to a season-ending injury, so plenty of targets could be available for Ertz.

The Ravens (9-3) have the best record in the AFC as of Week 13, indicating that they are legitimate contenders. While the same can be said for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Ertz's position in their offenses would most likely be much more supportive behind Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert.

The Buffalo Bills are less deserving of the title "contender," as they are currently borderline to even make it to the NFL Playoffs this year. Rookie Dalton Kincaid has also recently emerged as a superstar tight end, and Dawson Knox is expected to return at some point this season.

By process of elimination, the Ravens are the best fit for what he is rumored to be looking for.