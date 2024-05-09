NFL Rumors: Zay Jones to replace Rashee Rice? Former Jaguars WR visits Chiefs in free agency talks

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting free-agent wide receiver Zay Jones on a visit to potentially make an addition to their wide receiver room. The Chiefs have some uncertainty in their wide receiver room, as Rashee Rice is dealing with legal trouble.

Earlier this offseason, Rice surrendered to Dallas police on Apr. 10 after being charged with eight felonies for a hit-and-run high-speed crash on March 30.

Just over a month later, Rice is reportedly facing another police investigation after allegedly assaulting a photographer at a Dallas nightclub. There are rumors of Rice potentially being suspended by the NFL, so the Chiefs are looking to fill that void.

"He's gonna be suspended, let's just put it out there," James Palmer said on Steve Smith Sr.'s Agent 89 Breakdown, via SI. "They're expecting half a season, at least."

NFL insider Adam Schefter also believes that Rice will be suspended but believes it won't be half a season:

"He is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury," Schefter wrote.

"He turned himself into police last week at the Regional Jail in DeSoto, Texas, before being released on bond. On top of the legal issues and lawsuit he is facing, Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension."

With Rice facing a potential suspension, Schefter revealed that Kansas City is hosting Zay Jones on a free agent visit.

Zay Jones was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 30 after he signed a three-year, $24 million contract in 2022. Since being released, he visited the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Zay Jones could fill a void in Chiefs' wide receiver room

With Rashee Rice's status up in the air, Kansas City is looking to add to its receiver room.

Last season with the Jaguars, Jones played in eight games as he recorded 28 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He dealt with injuries last season after a productive first season in Jacksonville, as he had 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns.

Kansas City already added to their wide receiver room in the draft by selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round.

