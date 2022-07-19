"I’m tired of being quiet" - running back JK Dobbins calls out Ian Rapoport for misleading fans regarding injury status

NFL star JK Dobbins has called out NFL insider Ian Rapoport for "misleading fans" with incorrect information. The insider claimed that the Baltimore Ravens running back is likely to be unavailable for Week 1 of the new season following his injury.

What did Ian Rapoport Say?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport claimed that the running back had suffered an ACL tear. He further added that the Raven is yet to return to complete fitness in a blow to the team. Rapoport, however, added that there were no new setbacks in his recovery, and the Ravens were in no rush to return the 23-year-old onto the turf.

He said:

"From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless."

Ravens' JK Dobbins hits back at NFL Reporter

JK Dobbins was not pleased with the report and called out the NFL insider for generating fake news. The 23-year-old went as far as demanding Rapoport "reveal his source" as he debunked the news. The running back tweeted that his recovery was well on track and he would be available for the 2022 NFL season opener.

He stated:

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1."

The 23-year-old further tweeted that he would have posted videos and pictures of the same, but refrained from doing so.

He tweeted:

"I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage."

The running back missed the entirety of the 2021 NFL season due to the aforementioned ACL injury. The 23-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 15 games for the Ravens. With his injury saga still not resolved, the Ravens have added Mike Davis as cover.

