"God was preparing me for something greater"- NFL's once highest-paid center reveals why he left league for higher calling

Jason Brown, who was the NFL’s highest paid center once, revealed why he left the NFL for a greater calling in his life. Apparently, everything changed for the former NFL player on his 27th birthday.

This was when he remembered his deceased brother Lunsford, who gave his life during a military operation in Iraq in 2003. All of a sudden, his eyes opened, and he made a tough choice.

He recollected the moment, saying:

“I wasn’t happy about what I saw in the mirror. Because 27 was the same age that Lunsford (his brother) was slain in service. I began to measure up my life and everything I had accomplished over 27 years in contrast to Lunsford’s life. There was no comparison. He had lived a life of service, while I was living a life of selfishness and entertainment.”

In 2012, NFL center Jason Brown retired from football, learnt how to farm, and starting growing his own food.



Today, he has given away 1.6 million meals to food banks and soup kitchens.



The former center heard God speaking to him, telling him to “feed my people.” He says he adhered to God’s voice, left the league’s splendor and security, and gave up everything.

Several people were heavily critical of his decision and told him that he was “stupid,” and that it was “the biggest mistake of his life.”

But he didn’t let those worries stop him from heeding his spiritual calling. Since then, he has never felt apologetic about his decision.

“God was preparing me for something greater, but I had no idea what it was.”

He came to the conclusion that he was following the wrong goals in his life. Now, he wanted to go after what he felt God wanted him to do.

Brown explained:

“The kicker was when I looked in the mirror…and I saw his reflection looking right back at me. And he asked, ‘What are you doing with your life Jason that’s so great? What are you doing with your life that’s so special?'”

Currently, he’s living what he feels is his best life, carrying out God-given duty, as he feels it, for his life along with his family.

Jason Brown’s Career in the NFL

Brown as a member of the St. Louis Rams

Jason Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The center played four seasons with the Ravens before heading to the St. Louis Rams.

He signed a five-year, $37.5 million contract, including $20 million in guaranteed money, with the Rams in January 2009. The deal made him, at that time, the highest-paid center in the league.

After seven seasons in the league, he retired at the age of 29, in 2012, to become a farmer and perform his duties as a man of faith.

