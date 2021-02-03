NFL's Mark Walton arrested after Pizza Hut meltdown

NFL running back Mark Walton has found himself under arrest once again. The free-agent lost his temper and had a meltdown over a Pizza Hut order.

The 23-year-old allegedly smashed the window of a Miami-based Pizza Hut restaurant. Walton's cousin tried to restrain him but ended up escalating the fight. An employee was reportedly "disrespectful" over the phone, triggering the eccentric Pizza Hut meltdown.

Walton arrived at the fast-food chain to pick up his food, only to find out that his order was canceled. The hangry football player began banging on the windows to force the doors open to gain entry to confront the employee responsible.

SLATER SCOOP: Former Dolphins RB Mark Walton was arrested at a Pizza Hut in Miami on Sunday night.



Walton was trying to break the store’s window after he was “disrespected” on the phone while placing his order, a police source tells me. pic.twitter.com/qUNS66o4Lp — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 1, 2021

At that moment, Walton's cousin tried to remove him from the premises, but the enraged running back turned on his cousin and attacked him. He caused serious enough injuries that the police called the paramedics.

The running back was arrested and booked on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. When Walton took his mugshot picture, he was smiling and unremorseful.

Mark Walton's troubled history

Mark Walton spent the entire 2020 season off the field getting into legal troubles. The former Miami Dolphins running back is continuously thwarting his professional career.

Before the Pizza Hut incident, Walton had been arrested a couple of times in the last couple of years. He was arrested for marijuana possession, then a month later he was arrested for a misdemeanor battery for grabbing his neighbor's cellphone.

Walton's continuous compiling of a criminal record and multiple brushes with the law have become a problematic development. The University of Miami's homegrown star was primed for a prolific NFL career. Walton played three seasons for the Hurricanes. His best season was in 2016, when he reached 209 carries for 1,117 yards and 14 running touchdowns.

Former Miami Hurricane RB Mark Walton was arrested last night. It was the fifth time in the last two years that Walton has been arrested.



Walton ran for over 2,000 yards and had 26 TDs in three seasons at Miami. pic.twitter.com/HYctJGVn8v — Robby Espin (@CanesAccess) February 1, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the former University of Miami star in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL draft (112 overall). Walton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals as a rookie.

The team later released him on April 6, 2019 after multiple offseason arrests.

The Miami Dolphins picked up the running back and gave him a second chance; he subsequently made the 2019 roster and ran for 201 yards in seven games. Later, the Dolphins released him after he was arrested for punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face after only playing with the team for a short time.

WATCH: Former Dolphins player Mark Walton bonded out of jail last night after his arrest for allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend. https://t.co/Fvv8ZDLroR pic.twitter.com/R3N3iEIMzw — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 21, 2019

Walton was on suspension for several games for violating NFL's conduct policy, and he sat out the entire 2020 season and heads into the 2021 season as a free agent.

Despite still being young and talented, the 23-year old has potentially ruined any chances he had in the NFL.