NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro retires to shift towards esports

Kenny Vaccaro entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick of the 2013 draft as a safety for the New Orleans Saints. After eight seasons in the league, Vaccaro announced his retirement on Wednesday. The Tennessee Titans released Kenny Vaccaro prior to the 2021 season and he has been a free agent since.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

Release: Former first-rounder and long-time NFL safety @KennyVaccaro is retiring from the league after 8 seasons with the #Saints and #Titans to launch an Esports organization named G1, also known as Gamers First.Release: Former first-rounder and long-time NFL safety @KennyVaccaro is retiring from the league after 8 seasons with the #Saints and #Titans to launch an Esports organization named G1, also known as Gamers First. Release: https://t.co/Ul7x8BN5qc

Kenny Vaccaro played five years with the New Orleans Saints on his rookie deal, only playing a full season just once. The Titans signed him to a one-year deal in 2018 after starter Johnathan Cyprien suffered a season-ending injury. After 13 games, 58 tackles, and two sacks, Vaccaro signed a four-year, $26 million extension. After two more seasons with Tennessee, he was released in March of 2021.

Despite several opportunities opening up this season due to injuries, Kenny Vaccaro never signed with a team. However, he did receive offers from several contending teams before he decided to retire. With his time as a player in the NFL behind him, Vaccaro already has his sights set on his next adventure... esports management.

"Technically I am still a free agent, but this is where my mind has been the past six months," Vaccaro said, as per ESPN. "I'm happy where I'm at, doing what I'm doing. I just really felt like this was something deep down inside that I wanted to do.

"I've been a gamer for longer than I've played football, and I've always thought of myself as a gamer first. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn't end just because you put down the helmet."

Kenny Vaccaro's dream was to launch an esports organization, and you can't blame him as esports is wildly popular and continues to grow each year. His organization, Gamers First, includes a partnership with professional gamers Cody Hendrix and Hunter Swennson. Gamers First is stationed in Austin, Texas and has already signed eight players, four for Destiny and four for Halo, and a coach.

Tryhard Tristan🎄 @TryhardTristan



Big congrats Kenny, and to all of G1. Reading and seeing what @kennyvaccaro is doing just proves to listen to yourself and do what you enjoy in life. No matter what anyone says, follow your heart.Big congrats Kenny, and to all of G1. Reading and seeing what @kennyvaccaro is doing just proves to listen to yourself and do what you enjoy in life. No matter what anyone says, follow your heart.Big congrats Kenny, and to all of G1.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kenny Vaccaro plans to build an elite group of gamers who motivate and promote positive mental health. This would include community-focused events and charity tournaments. Vaccaro was a great safety who managed to play eight seasons in the NFL, which is a feat in itself. However, he might end up being known for his accomplishments with G1 and as "that gamer who used to play football."

Edited by Piyush Bisht