NFL schedule creator spills beans on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' influence on 'Historic Opening Weekend'

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • NFL schedule creator spills beans on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' influence on 'Historic Opening Weekend'

NFL schedule creator spills beans on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' influence on 'Historic Opening Weekend'

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 16, 2024 15:35 GMT
Capital One
Capital One's The Match VI — Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes

Tom Brady has been retired from the NFL for over a year now. Aaron Rodgers is still active, but there are several younger and more marketable players in the league. Yet these veterans hold such sway that the NFL schedule for the opening weekend was designed with them in mind.

Mike North is the NFL’s Vice President of Broadcast Planning and one of the six members who decide the final schedule for the season. He expressed his thought process and behind-the-scenes work to come up with the schedule, especially the electrifying opening weekend. North spoke to Jonathan Jones from CBS in an interview.

"It's really kind of bookending a historic NFL opening weekend for us," said North.

However, the VP dove deep into the reasoning for selecting the games that he did and the storylines that would come out of them. With Tom Brady taking a commentator job with Fox, North was mindful of Brady’s debut game in the second chapter of his life:

“We're going to have Dallas-Cleveland as the first Fox doubleheader. Tom Brady calling his first game in the booth for Fox.”

North also talked about other storylines emerging from the upcoming NFL opening weekend:

“Rams-Lions with Matthew Stafford back to Detroit again for Sunday Night Football for NBC.”

However, it is the New York Jets featuring Aaron Rodgers that has him the most excited.

“And then kind of bookend that weekend with Jets-49ers on "Monday Night Football.'' And Aaron Rodgers going back to his Northern California roots just felt like a really fun way to bookend the entire opening weekend,” said North.

The festivities will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, when defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. After that, a historic NFL opening weekend is lined up for the fans.

All eyes on Tom Brady

In March, Tom Brady signed a massive $375 million contract for 10 years with Fox Sports. He will be seated in the commentary booth, and just like NFL VP Mike North, his former coach is excited about the new role for Brady. Former Patriots coach Michael Lombardi said:

“This is where you're going to see the brilliance of Tom Brady, is because Brady is going to be able to tell you things about Mike Zimmer's defense on the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Chicago Bears and the Cowboys will face off on Sept. 8, and Tom Brady will be there to entertain and inform the fans with his 22-plus years of pro football experience.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी