NFL Schedule Release 2023: Best revenge games to watch out for 

Revenge games create some of the most intriguing matchups during each NFL season. Some of the storylines involved with these types of games generate additional hype for the fans as well as extra motivation for the players and coaches involved.

What makes a specific matchup a revenge game can be a result of many different factors. One example is when a player or coach changes teams, it can sometimes cause friction with their former team.

When they face off against their former team, it can be a revenge game. Deshaun Watson facing off against the Houston Texans last year is a prime example of this.

Another situation that can potentially create a revenge game is the result of a previous matchup between two teams that will meet again. An example of this last year was when the Buffalo Bills got an opportunity to revenge themselvse against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills had lost to the Chiefs in overtime during the NFL Playoffs the year before by blowing a lead with just 13 seconds remaining.

Now that the 2023 NFL schedule release has taken place, fans everywhere can start looking forward to some of the biggest revenge games that will take place this year. Here is a list of 10 leading games of this nature in the upcoming season.

Game 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill was infamously traded to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2022 NFL season. He proceeded to publicly praise his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including claiming that he's more accurate than his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill and Mahomes will face off for the first time in a game that headlines the NFL International Series in Germany.

Game 2: Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich last year in favor of interim coach Jeff Saturday, who had no previous NFL coaching experience. Reich will face his former team for the first time in 2023 after being hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Game 3: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are already divisional rivals from the NFC North. This year their matchups will have even more motivation than usual after running back David Montgomery departed the Bears for the Lions during the 2023 NFL free agency period.

Game 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams felt disrespected by the Green Bay Packers when they placed their franchise tag on him rather than giving him a long-term contract extension. This resulted in Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. He will face his former team for the first time during the 2023 NFL season.

Game 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship last year, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. The game was heavily impacted by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffering an injury. They will look to get revenge with a potentially healthier roster this season.

Game 6: Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams publicly announced his frustrations with the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL offseason, claiming that they disrespected him with a low-ball contract offer. He instead joined the New Orleans Saints and is surely looking forward to getting revenge on his former team.

Game 7: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

While head coach Josh McDaniels already faced off against his former team last year, but their matchup this year has a different factor. Jimmy Garoppolo is now the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was infamously traded away by the New England Patriots when he believed he was being groomed to be the successor to Tom Brady. So, there will be no dearth of motivation to do well in this game.

Game 8: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills during the Playoffs last year, it seemingly confirmed that Joe Burrow has surpassed Josh Allen as the second-best current quarterback. Allen is likely looking to get revenge while also trying to halt his relative slide down the rankings.

Game 9: New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller had a controversial ending to his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was reportedly angry with head coach Josh McDaniels for publicly leaking the date of his wedding. Just 10 days later, Waller was traded to the New York Giants. His game against the Raiders this year has revenge written all over it.

Game 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It doesn't get much bigger than a rare Super Bowl rematch in the season immediately following their summit clash. This is exactly what the fans will get during the 2023 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to get their revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs after blowing a lead and ruining their dominant first half of the game.

