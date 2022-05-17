"He'll have them ready to play" - NFL schedule maker reveals Andy Reid and Chiefs aren't scared of tough fixture list

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got a ringing endorsement from Fox Sports radio personality Mike North. North believes that even though Kansas City will be facing an improved AFC West and were handed a tough schedule in 2022, they will be ready for the challenge.

Speaking on the Adam Schefter Podcast, North acknowledged the strength of the schedule:

“I would only say that one's a little different just because of the rotation. I mean, it was gonna be hard to find a game on the Chiefs schedule that didn't feature a team with a winning record from last year."

He also gave the rest of their division their due, including the Broncos, after making the Russell Wilson trade:

"Everybody in that division is good. And the one team that wasn't .500 got better when they signed Russell Wilson. This is the year just by rotation, they play over into the NFC West. So they know they got to play the Rams, they got to play the Niners, their schedule is going to be tough no matter how we laid them out."

At the end of the day, North believes that the Chiefs' consistency will power them through to another successful NFL season, as Andy Reid will push them through:

"They've been to four or five straight AFC Championship games, they're used to everybody coming for him. And I doubt Andy Reid is going to tell anybody to feel sorry for him, he'll have the team ready to play.”

ChiefsAholic ™️ @ChiefsAholic I absolutely love people who still doubt the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.



The Chiefs had a 25 year drought of making it to the AFC Championship game.



Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to AFC title game EVERY YEAR as a starter! I absolutely love people who still doubt the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.The Chiefs had a 25 year drought of making it to the AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to AFC title game EVERY YEAR as a starter!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the 'greatest thing to happen' to Pat Mahomes

Amidst recent controversial comments made by Ryan Tannehil about not wanting to mentor quarterback Malik Willis, Andy Reid endorsed Alex Smith for being a mentor to Pat Mahomes even when he wasn't asked:

"Alex, by nature, was the greatest thing that ever happened to Pat Mahomes ... Alex let Patrick into his world without being forced ... So it worked out. I didn't have to say a whole lot other than, 'You go play and go win games, let's go win a championship, and do the best you possibly can do at the quarterback position.'"

Evidently, Reid is someone who is always grateful when someone on his team steps up and plays the mentor role. Kansas City should be eternally appreciative of Smith's formative hand in Mahomes' career.

Kansas finished 12-5 and won their division. They made it to the AFC Championship game where they lost 24-27 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs are confident they will find their way to at least another Super Bowl victory with Patrick Mahomes and 2022 could well be their year.

