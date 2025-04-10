NFL scouts believe Jalen Milroe's pro comp is Jets' Justin Fields

Jalen Milroe has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft as he has been mocked as high as the first round and as late as the fourth round. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2023, has plenty of upside, but also several question marks about his passing ability.

In an article on ESPN published on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler wrote that Milroe has drawn comparisons to New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields. In an insider piece discussing the most polarizing players in the draft class, the senior NFL writer wrote:

"A frequent comp for Milroe among scouts: Justin Fields. Both are big and fast quarterbacks who can create chunk yardage in space. As passers, they are quarterbacks with strong arms who can hurt defenses downfield but struggle with accuracy, touch and decision-making."

Fowler added:

"They are good enough throwers to keep defenses honest but are not good enough to warrant a pass-heavy offense tailored around them. Milroe is viewed as a player who will navigate the tough learning curve by putting in the work."

Milroe had a strong season in 2024 as he threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed 64.3% of his pass attempts while adding 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Fowler noted that a national scout suggested that the former Crimson Tide star could benefit from sitting for a couple of years.

Jalen Milroe has several visits lined up ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

While Jalen Milroe is among the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are several teams interested in drafting the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback. Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports shared that Milroe has several visits lined up with the draft just over two weeks away:

"Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has upcoming visits with the #Giants, #Rams and #Seahawks after meeting with the #Browns earlier this week. Milroe’s name has been gaining steam in recent weeks."

While it is unclear where Milroe will land in the draft, several teams are interested in bringing him in. This year's quarterback class is generally regarded as one of the weaker classes in recent memory, which could help the former Alabama signal caller's draft stock rise. He has also held visits with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

