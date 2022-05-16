NFL star contacts Steve Harvey to set his mother up on a date

NFL star Calais Campbell is a monster on the football field. The Baltimore Ravens' star defensive lineman has proven to be difficult to stop throughout his career.

While he doesn't have a match on the football field, he is by no means a matchmacker off of it. Perhaps, this is why he enlisted the help of comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey to find a date for his mother, Nateal Campbell.

It's a shame for opposing offensive lineman that Campbell isn't as nice and friendly on the gridiron.

Are Calais Campbell and the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's most competitive division in the AFC North?

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

The AFC is loaded with talented teams that are ready to take their place at the top of the mountain. But which division can say that they are the most competitive?

The answer to that question obviously depends on who you ask. If one were to go by the results of the 2021 NFL season, then the answer may be the NFC West. The division boasts the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

It was the only division to have two teams boasting, at least, 11 wins with the Rams and the Cardinals. The teams had a division-best 28-16 interdivisional record, which was tops in the league.

Many may argue that the AFC West is a better division, and according to their many upgrades in the offseason, they have a very valid point. The Broncos added Russell Wilson, while the Raiders added receiver Davante Adams and the Chargers added edge rusher Khalil Mack (to name just a few).

Calais Campbell's Baltimore Ravens are also in a tough AFC North division with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. It's difficult to predict which teams will make the jump from least to beast in the NFL.

This is why a lot of predictions and prognostications are based off the prior season's statistics. The Cleveland Browns are hoping that former Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will revert to his days as the Houston Texans quarterback.

The Browns also traded for receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys to give them a threat on the outside. The Steelers drafted rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to take over for the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Meanwhile, the Bengals bolstered their offensive line by adding former Cowboys tackle La'el Collins and guard Alex Cappa, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The protection ensures more time for star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Ravens will hang their hopes on the health of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the last four games of the season with an injury to his ankle.

The 2019 NFL's Most Valuable Player is looking to return to form to give Calasi Campbell and the Baltimore Ravens a chance to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

