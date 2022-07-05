"No excuse to explain why officers fired 90 shots" - NFL star livid with latest police shooting during July 4th celebrations

As many NFL fans celebrated over the July 4th holiday weekend, a black man named Jayland Walker was shot and killed in Akron, Ohio, as he fled from officers following a traffic stop. Body camera videos showed police officers approaching Walker's silver Buick at the conclusion of a chase. It, then, appeared that Walker got out of the car in a ski mask.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett stated it looked as if Walker reached in the direction of his waist during a foot chase and momentarily turned toward the converging officers. Next, the police opened fire on Walker.

Mylett said the medical examiner discovered about 60 wounds on Walker's body, even though the precise number of shots fired has not been figured out. The Akron police chief stated that Walker passed away at the scene.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was highly upset regarding the shooting of Walker. The NFL All-Pro wideout took to social media to express his displeasure, saying there was no excuse as to why the officers shot at Walker 90 times:

Tyler Lockett @TDLockett12 There is absolutely no excuse to explain why officers fired 90 shots. Bruh that is so sad man. He got hit 60 times. 60 times. There is absolutely no excuse to explain why officers fired 90 shots. Bruh that is so sad man. He got hit 60 times. 60 times.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is overseeing the investigation at the behest of the Akron police. Eight officers personally connected in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. NAACP president Derrick Johnson came out with a statement, asserting that the officers involved should be held responsible.

“This wasn't self-defense. It wasn't an accident in the heat of the moment. It was murder. Point blank. This Black man was killed – struck more than 60 times by 90 fired bullets – for a possible traffic violation. This doesn't happen to white people in America."

#JaylandWalker His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION.He was 25.He was a @doordash driver.HE WAS UNARMED.HE WAS MURDERED. His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣⁣8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body. ⁣The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25.He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED.HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker https://t.co/CLqQtgx1ZQ

In addition, the United States Justice Department stated that if the evidence shows possible federal criminal statutes were violated, they will take the necessary action:

"The FBI continues to coordinate with state and local partners to provide resources and specialized skills," the statement added. "If the evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take appropriate action.”

NFL and Social Justice

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Walker's shooting death is a reminder for many of what happened to George Floyd as he was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last summer.

Without question, the NFL has come a long way from 2016 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began his demonstration against police violence and social inequity by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Lockett will not be the last NFL player to speak out about Walker's death and hopefully not the last.

