"He saved our daughter’s eye"- NFL star expresses gratitude to god after his daughter successfully beats cancer

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his family expressed gratitude to God after his daughter, Carly-Faith, beat cancer.

Davis’ wife, Tamela, explained how difficult it was for her to hear that Carly-Faith had cancer:

“When I really heard the doctors tell us that it was cancer and what our journey was going to look like, from that moment on there was just this weakening and it went from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet and almost as if I was going to pass out.”

In May 2020, the Saints linebacker first observed something wasn’t okay with his daughter’s left eye. Later on, doctors discovered that it was retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer.

After a successful surgery, the All-Pro player said that God saved Carly-Faith's eye:

“We thought it was a miracle to save our daughter’s eye but then God just started to reveal to us all that he was a miracle worker regardless of whether he saved our daughter’s eye or not and that changed our perspective.”

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV #saints Demario Davis said he and his wife found out today that their daughter Carly-Faith, who was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare cancer, which led to her left eye being removed in May, will no longer have to have any procedures that involve anesthesia. Great news. #saints Demario Davis said he and his wife found out today that their daughter Carly-Faith, who was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare cancer, which led to her left eye being removed in May, will no longer have to have any procedures that involve anesthesia. Great news.

Tamela added that they were grateful to God, regardless of what the outcome was for her daughter:

“We were like, ‘God we don’t know how this is going to turn out, but if you take her eye, You’re still good. If you take her life, You’re still good. And regardless of how all of this, what the end results are, we’re going to give you the glory, we’re going to give You the praise.”

Demario Davis’ Daughter and Cancer Research

Davis and his daughter Carly-Faith. Source: Inside Edition

The 33-year-old and his wife are working to pay for the medical bills of those struggling with the same condition by fundraising for the hospital where Carly-faith was treated for retinoblastoma.

Amie Just @Amie_Just Saints LB Demario Davis is using #MyCauseMyCleats to raise awareness for retinoblastoma — the rare cancer Carly-Faith was diagnosed with over the summer — and to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Saints LB Demario Davis is using #MyCauseMyCleats to raise awareness for retinoblastoma — the rare cancer Carly-Faith was diagnosed with over the summer — and to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. https://t.co/i15X7PSuhM

They are hoping to bring more awareness to the condition in order to help others who are struggling with it. The couple stated:

“There’s need for more funding and more research. We wanted to support that but also be able to support the families that have children that have been impacted by it that may need to be able to travel, stay in a hotel, and be able to be around their kid without the strain of finances. And so that’s why we partnered with Vanderbilt in doing.”

Davis and his family are doing their part to help deal with eye cancer and lessen the burden on families dealing with it.

