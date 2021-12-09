NFL stars who graced SI Awards ft Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski; see pics

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards took place on Tuesday to honor the best professional athletes and teams from this year. Many NFL stars were in attendance and nominated for awards, as were other top-level athletes such as LaMelo Ball, Suni Lee and Sasha Banks.

The SI Awards were hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion this year and were held in Hollywood, to nobody's surprise. The biggest award of the evening, the Sportsperson of the Year award, has been won 12 times by an NFL player since 1954. Last year, both Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs were named Sportsperson of the Year along with LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Breanna Stewart. Several people have won the award in the same year in the past.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were in attendance for the SI Awards, as Brady was a possible candidate to win his second Sportsperson of the Year award. Here is a list of all the NFL players and personnel who graced the award show with their presence in fashion.

Tom Brady became the third athlete to win Sportsperson of the Year more than once, joining LeBron James and Tiger Woods. He's also the only NFL player to win more than once. It was a special presentation, especially when his tight end was the person to present him with the award.

