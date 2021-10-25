This NFL stat proves that Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts is living up to the hype

Kyle Pitts jumped off the screen in college and he's done the same in the NFL. Atlanta's new tight end has been a focal point of the offense early in his career.

Those who have watched him may feel like they've never seen a tight end have such a great start to their career as Kyle Pitts. Statistically, they are correct.

The one stat that justifies Kyle Pitts' high draft selection

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Kyle Pitts broke a big record on Sunday. The tight end had 163 receiving yards, becoming the youngest tight end in NFL history to have at least 150 receiving yards in a game.

He also has 471 receiving yards, the most by any tight end through his first six games in NFL history.

It has been a hot start for Kyle Pitts and vindication for the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons, who many spoke out against after they drafted Pitts instead of a defensive player.

Kyle Pitts has 31 catches for 471 yards and a touchdown. Also, at 3-3, the Atlanta Falcons reentered the chat regarding the playoffs.

Can Kyle Pitts and the Falcons make the playoffs?

Looking ahead, the Falcons may be able to sneak their way into the January dance with one of the easiest remaining schedules in football. They still play the Panthers twice, the Patriots, Jaguars, Lions, 49ers, and Saints twice.

Thus far, they've defeated the Giants, Jets, and Dolphins.

If the Falcons can take care of business in their remaining games, they can lose to all of their tough opponents and still have a shot at the playoffs. The Falcons' tough opponents are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills.

If they can sweep their easier opponents, at a minimum, they could finish the season at 11-6.

Of course, the Falcons will need their star tight end to keep up the great work to keep the offense humming.

With an 18th-ranked defense, they will need to move the ball and score on most drives to keep their opponents at bay. Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley are the key.

With only one of the two acting as a threat, the defense could double-team the Falcons' main playmaker. With both Pitts and Ridley on the field, it forces defenses to pick their poison.

One of them would be able to execute efficiently against single coverage. Either way, the Falcons would be able to move the ball.

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

As the season continues, Pitts will need to avoid the typical rookie wall that happens around December. However, based on how good he has looked through six weeks, Pitts may be the exception to this rule.

Will he still be relevant in December? We shall find out soon enough.

