“We will promptly look into the matter” - NFL vows to investigate claims made by former Raiders President

The NFL says it will look into the allegations made by the former President of the Las Vegas Raiders, Dan Ventrelle. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement with respect to the claims.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter.”

Ventrelle issued a statement claiming that he was fired after communicating to the league some complaints made about team owner Mark Davis. Ventrelle alleges that there were “multiple written complaints” concerning a hostile workplace.

The ex-President of Las Vegas Raiders also claims that he told the NFL about the complaints “to protect the organization and its female employees.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk NFL vows to promptly investigate the claims made by former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgTU NFL vows to promptly investigate the claims made by former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgTU

In a full statement released by way of Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ventrelle stated that Raiders owner Mark Davis created a hostile work environment.

“Today, Mark Davis terminated my employment as President of the Las Vegas Raiders. I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President. I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.”

Mick Akers @mickakers #raiders #raidernation Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Mark Davis in retaliation to concerns he brought up of a hostile work environment within the organization, that were ignored. Then he brought them up to the NFL. He has retained legal council regarding his firing. #vegas Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Mark Davis in retaliation to concerns he brought up of a hostile work environment within the organization, that were ignored. Then he brought them up to the NFL. He has retained legal council regarding his firing. #vegas #raiders #raidernation https://t.co/jDzzdgmqtl

The statement by Ventrelle went on to say that when he confronted Davis with these concerns, the Raiders owner was dismissive.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response."

Ventrelle concluded his statement by saying that he firmly stands by his choice to bring attention to these issues. He did this in order to protect the organization's female employees.

“Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to support the Raiders and the Las Vegas community I now call home. I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time.”

Will Ventrelle file a lawsuit against the NFL?

Dan Ventrelle

If Ventrelle does make the decision to file a suit against the NFL, it’s possible, if not certain, that the Raiders will attempt to push the case into the league’s covert kangaroo court. This will keep Ventrelle’s allegations or the facts fundamental to the claims of misconduct from becoming open to the public.

If the claims of Ventrelle are true, especially regarding the insecurity felt by the female employees, it is a very serious matter. We’ll see how this continues to play as it’s far from over.

