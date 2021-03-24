NFL: Steelers star Chase Claypool involved in a bar fight in California; video goes viral

Pittsburgh Steelers star Chase Claypool has been involved in a bar fight that was caught on camera. The video is now viral on social media.

TMZ Sports reports that Claypool was with friends at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, California when a fight broke out between Claypool's group of friends and a group of unknown assailants.

Multiple reports have since revealed that Claypool was involved in an incident inside the bar. An unidentified person was seen throwing dollar bills at a female patron, which eventually spiraled into an argument that spilled outside of the premises.

TMZ Sports -- the platform that has exclusive video footage of the incident -- has been informed by a source close to the incident that Chase Claypool was not one of the main instigators. The Steelers star did get involved in the fracas but only towards the end when he jumped into the melee to aid a friend.

NFL’s Chase Claypool In Bar Fight Caught on Videohttps://t.co/5NYI7J2mFq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 24, 2021

That being said, there is a moment in the video when the 6'4" receiver gets caught up in the moment, and he can be seen delivering a kick to the face of one of the assailants as he fought with his friend on the ground.

Claypool's other friends did their utmost to get him away from the incident and can be heard shouting at the Steelers' star, petitioning him to stay away from the ruckus.

The American outlet also reported that both parties ultimately left the scene without further incident.

Costa Mesa Police have since confirmed that although they did receive a call about the scuffle at the bar, by the time they arrived on the premises, both parties had already left the scene.

No one has been arrested or charged concerning the brawl so far.

Where this story is likely to conclude is up in the air at present. Much depends on whether or not the downed man that Claypool can be seen kicking in the video opts to press charges. If he does, the former Notre Dame star could find himself in a spot of hot water.

The Steelers organization will no doubt want to see a resolution to Chase Claypool's bar brawl as soon as possible. The 22-year-old, nicknamed 'Mapletron' by his teammates, is fresh off the back of an outstanding rookie year in Pittsburgh, in which he registered 873-yards and 11 TDs.