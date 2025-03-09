NFL team unwilling to pay DK Metcalf $120,000,000 ballpark contract after Seahawks WR's trade request: Report

NFL insider Josina Anderson has revealed that at least one franchise is unwilling to pay for the services of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Metcalf requested a trade away from the Seahawks and was also looking for a new long-term contract with an average annual value of approximately $30 million.

On Saturday, Anderson revealed that there was an NFL organization willing to pay a large amount of money for the services of a free agent WR. The post referenced San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk and Detroit Lions WR Amon Ra St. Brown, who both signed for approximately $30 million per season in their latest deals.

However, Anderson also outlined how that franchise was not willing to shell out a huge sum to the Seahawks to acquire Metcalf.

"I heard from one league source who expressed a team's willingness to pay a top-tier new-money APY on an extension for a free agent WR. However, In D.K. Metcalf's case said club is currently unwilling to go higher than a 3rd-round draft pick AND pay 'Aiyuk & St. Brown neighborhood money'. Additionally, I'm told there's a discussion about 'fit,' the source said," Anderson tweeted.

DK Metcalf is elite but will cost a lot

DK Metcalf has been one of the best WRs since entering the league in 2019. Throughout his six-year NFL career, all with the Seahawks, he is averaging 121 targets, 73 receptions, 1,054 receiving yards and eight touchdowns per season.

Metcalf is strong and physical, has strong hands and has exceptional speed. There is no doubting the elite skill set that Metcalf can bring to any NFL team. However, the major problem appears to be how expensive it will be for them to acquire his services.

Not only does Metcalf want a new contract, but he is still tied to Seattle for next season. Other NFL teams will need to trade with the Seahawks, something that could prove to be a high asking price due to Metcalf being one of the best receivers in the game and in the prime of his career.

