Which NFL teams have a bye in Week 11?

Odell Beckham and the Los Angeles Rams are taking Week 11 off
Geoff Magliocchetti
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
As the NFL season dives deeper into November, the focus shifts from bye weeks to a different kind of bye: those that appear in the conference playoff brackets.

Under the new NFL playoff format, there are only two postseason off weeks available in the 14-team bracket. Ironically, that's as many teams taking the week off as the league inches closer to the most precious holiday season of all: the Super Bowl.

Who are the two NFL teams off in Week 11?

The Denver defense celebrates after a turnover during their Week 9 win over Dallas
Denver Broncos (5-5)

The Broncos couldn't pull off a sweep of the NFC East last week as they fell to the resurgent Philadelphia Eagles in the late afternoon window last Sunday. A good old-fashioned NFL quarterback controversy could be looming on the horizon in the Rockies: Teddy Bridgewater's effort — or lack thereof — on a turnover runback has people wondering if the Broncos should give Drew Lock one last chance. It was part of a listless loss to the Eagles that more or less killed any momentum established after a prolific win over the NFC-leading Cowboys.

Needed that.@jsimms1119 got THAT.📺: CBS https://t.co/NnxgZqUKwh

Despite these calamities and more (listing five of their last seven after a 3-0 start), including the lack of Courtland Sutton in the offense, the Broncos remain in the thick of the AFC hunt, though they're at the bottom of a six-team logjam that has five wins, thanks to the NFL's tiebreaker rules. Chances at a surprise division title have probably gone by the wayside with the Chiefs back at full strength.

Next: 11/28 vs. LA Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Wide receivver Odell Beckam Jr. prepares to take the field at San Francisco on Monday
Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

The timing of the league-mandated week off couldn't have been better for the Rams. Their first experience as a supposed NFL superteam was like so many fallen blockbusters that came before it. Armed with the newly acquired star power of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller — but without the talents of Robert Woods —the Rams fell to the mediocre 49ers by a 31-10 final scoreline. Each of the Rams' last two contests has ended in double-digit defeats — and the road gets no easier.

OBJ’s first catch as a Los Angeles Ram 👀 https://t.co/PAKiiVfm4Q

A trip to Green Bay awaits upon their return to action, which will also feature a rematch with the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals on December 13.

Next: 11/28 @ Green Bay (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Edited by Piyush Bisht
