Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a season where he was able to prove many people wrong with his performances. Unfortunately, the head injuries he sustained during the season ended up ruining it for him, and he was unable to guide his team to a deep run in the playoffs.

Due to it, many still have some doubts about the Miami Dolphins quarterback. They point out various flaws in his game but recently Tiktoker who goes by the name of Flock Fantasy discussed how Tagovailao is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL.

Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A secret elite-level quarterback is only 25 years old. He was a five-star recruit in college, he posts the highest career-adjusted yards per pass made we've seen since 1956.

"Then he gets to the NFL and if we're going to be looking at all quarterbacks since the year 2000, to be able to average 250 passing yards per game to be able to average 8.5 adjusted yards per pass stomped in a season they were 24 years old or younger. You have Patrick Mahomes, you have Josh Allen, you have Deshaun Watson, and you have Tua Tagovailoa.

"I don't understand why he's disrespected so much, but I mean he deserves the conversation to be a top-10 quarterback in the league today."

When Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last season, the Miami Dolphins were unstoppable and often looked like the best team in NFL. The addition of Tyreek Hill to the team helped the quarterback, and he is now in a great situation to succeed. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to replicate the same performance in this upcoming season.

Tua Tagovailoa needs to stay healthy next season

Tua Tagovailoa: Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

In order to cement his place among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL, Tagovailoa needs to stay healthy next season. Last season, everyone saw what he was capable of with the Dolphins, but more concussions could end his career.

The Dolphins quarterback has worked hard during the offseason to improve his ability to avoid being hit, which is one reason why fans are optimistic about their team.

If the former Alabama quarterback is able to avoid injury and perform well during the upcoming season, he will have a good chance of landing a lucrative contract. It will be a satisfying reward for all of the work that he has put in throughout his life.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Flock Fantasy and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes