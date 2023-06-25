After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr signed a four-year $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. Heading into the new season, the Saints are being deemed as a team who could make a deep playoff run, but people have doubts about their quarterback and head coach.

Dennis Allen and Carr haven't been able to prove it on the big stage yet in their career, which is why many are skeptical about them. Nevertheless, a TikTok account HangtimeNFL is backing the Saints to make noise next season.

The TikToker believes that the Saints could be the best team in the NFC in 2023. Here's what he said:

“Arguably the most disrespected team in football this offseason has been the New Orleans Saints which is funny because I look at them and think they will be the best team in the entire NFC next year starting with their division."

"The NFC South is the worst division in football where the Saints are the only team that has a real quarterback... Derek Carr has never had a top 20 defense much less to top 10 and the Saints D is bursting with talent. Chris Olave is an elite wide receiver so he should take a huge step..."

"Now that Carr is throwing the football and while some might say that they pale in comparison to teams like the Eagles and 49ers these teams benefited from cakewalk schedules last season, which is exactly what the Saints have this year.”

The NFC South was a disaster last season as well, but due to uncertainty around the quarterback situation, the Saints weren't able to excel.

Whether or not the New Orleans Saints will be able to achieve what HangtimeNFL said remains to be seen, but his points are certainly valid. They do have a great roster, and if they click, it won't be a surprise if they end up as one of the top seeds in the NFC come playoff time.

Derek Carr can prove a lot of people wrong next season

Derek Carr: Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

Derek Carr has been termed as an average or above-average quarterback throughout his career and not many believe that he can lead a team to a Super Bowl.

He has the opportunity to redeem himself this season, and given how things went with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Carr could certainly benefit from playing on a much better team.

Carr finished last season with a passer rating of 86.3 with 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 15 games.

