NFL to have committee to look into having more diversity in the league

The NFL appears to be more committed to enhancing its league policies regarding diversity hirings. In the wake of Brian Flores' lawsuit against the National Football League, the league recently announced the formation of a committee to review existing league policies to address the concerns over the lack of diverse hirings within league for high-level positions, such as general manager and head coach.

Front Office Sports @FOS



The group will bring in business leaders and academics, including former Texans GM Rick Smith. Today, the NFL will announce a new committee to review league policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring, per @TomPelissero The group will bring in business leaders and academics, including former Texans GM Rick Smith. Today, the NFL will announce a new committee to review league policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring, per @TomPelissero.The group will bring in business leaders and academics, including former Texans GM Rick Smith. https://t.co/e2Bma6xSfD

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is bringing in outside consultants for diversity committee

At Super Bowl LVI, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that the league would be bringing in third-party experts as consultants to address the league's hiring policies.

According to Tom Pelissero, an NFL Network reporter, the league intends to bring in various business and academic leaders, including former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith. Smith served as the Texans’ GM from 2006 to 2017. The league has yet to announce who the other members will be to make up the diversity committee.

Currently, the league has five minority head coaches in a league of 32 teams, and 70% of the players are Black. Additionally, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn is currently the only non-white majority owner in the National Football League. The league has an existing policy known as the “Rooney Rule'' that requires teams to interview, at least, one minority candidate for senior operation job positions and head coaching positions.

The league adopted the Rooney Rule in 2003 specifically for head coaching vacancies and expanded it in 2009 to include GM and senior level front office positions. In 2018, the league expanded the rule further to require NFL teams to “interview a diverse candidate from a Career Development Advisory Panel, continue best practice recommendations of diverse candidates, and maintain complete records” of the entire hiring process.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL today will announce a new committee — including business leaders, academics and former #Texans GM Rick Smith — to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring, per @wyche89 and me. The NFL today will announce a new committee — including business leaders, academics and former #Texans GM Rick Smith — to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring, per @wyche89 and me.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the National Football League, alleging racial bias in its hiring, compensation, and retention policies regarding black coaches. The class action lawsuit named the Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos as defendants. Flores previously interviewed for the head coaching position with the Giants and the Broncos. The Pittsburgh Steelers recently hired Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant coach.

According to NFL.com, the league also plans to implement other changes with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion-related policies before the January 2023 hiring cycle.

Edited by Windy Goodloe