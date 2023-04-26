NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers linked with Lamar Jackson in surprise move as NFL Draft inches closer

Lamar Jackson and the San Francisco 49ers have both forecast murky futures in 2023. The Ravens quarterback is not 100 per cent guaranteed to be available for Week 1 in the minds of many, while the 49ers are a mystery at quarterback. However, not many have connected the two. That is, until now.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick show via Dov Kleiman on Twitter, NFL analyst Dan Patrick claimed that the 49ers had entertained the notion of getting the Ravens quarterback. Here's how he put it while endorsing the exploration of the idea:

Will Lamar Jackson show up at training camp?

“I was told this yesterday. The Niners had monitored everything, including Lamar Jackson. They've explored that or at least looked at it. They kicked the tires on that. And of course, you should do that. Always try to improve.”

49ers set up to succeed with Lamar Jackson

No. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Many agree that pairing the Ravens quarterback and Kyle Shanahan would likely be a home run. That said, the offensive mastermind hasn't coached anyone like the Ravens quarterback in his career. However, the run-first philosophy in San Francisco would likely be seen as the closest comparison to the Ravens.

In other words, the winning formula for the quarterback is already out there, and the 49ers appear to be a stone's throw away from having essentially the same roster or even better. Where the Ravens have Mark Andrews, the 49ers have George Kittle. Where they have JK Dobbins, the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey.

Over the years, the Ravens have had Marquise Brown. Now, the 49ers have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, not to mention Shanahan. At the same time, the impossibly difficult AFC would be swapped for the NFC, where the 49ers managed to get a playoff run out of Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.

