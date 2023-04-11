NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Jets move could be in jeopardy as Packers look elsewhere

Aaron Rodgers is adamant that he wants to play for the New York Jets, but if the Green Bay Packers have their way, he may not get his wish.

Sports analyst Craig Carton reckons if the Packers hold out on negotiations until the day of the draft, the Jets will be denied the man they want, and Rodgers may go somewhere else.

On his eponymous show, Carton named a deadline for when the Jets and the Packers would have to reach a deal:

"The Jets are still in the driver's seat to get Aaron Rodgers, but I've also been around the block enough times to know that a deal's not done until it's done. ... And I know for a fact (that) if this does not get done prior to the Draft, Aaron Rodgers will not be a New York Jet... because then (the Packers) are gonna open up to what other teams might be offering, like San Francisco.

How have San Francisco 49ers become favorite to land Aaron Rodgers?

In the same segment, Carton also cast his doubts over Rogders' desire to be a Jet, claiming that he wanted to be 49er if not a Packer:

"(Rodgers) said his intention is to be a Jet. He never said, 'I love the Jets, I want to be a Jet, I've always desired to be a Jet. ...How about last year, when he said 'I want to be a Niner' and asked Green Bay to trade him to San Francisco?

It must be noted that, heading into the 2005 draft, Rodgers was confident of being chosen by the 49ers, whom he had grown up near and supported. Instead, the team went with Alex Smith, and Rodgers did not come off the board until No. 24, when the Packers nabbed him.

This statement reflects a major claim Carton had made last week on the same show:

"There is a mystery team in the NFC. ... The Jets are unaware that this third team has had conversations with the Green Bay Packers. ... And Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise. The franchise is the San Franisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers is from the area, alright, and has always said 'Yo, I might want to go home one day.'"

Regarding how the deal could happen, Carton predicted the Packers to get multiple draft picks in exchange for Rodgers. However, the likelier scenario could be the 49ers giving up one of Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, giving Green Bay some immediate depth under center.

