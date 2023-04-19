NFL Trade Rumors: Another AFC team shows interest in Aaron Rodgers amid impending Jets trade

Aaron Rodgers has made it perfectly clear that he intends to play for the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers allegedly agreed in principle to a trade that will send him to his new team, but it has yet to be completed. After weeks of an apparent stalemate between the two teams on the final details of the trade, Rodgers' future is once again uncertain.

While reports indicate that it's still just a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers is traded to the Jets, the fact that it hasn't happened yet should be cause for concern.

The 2023 NFL draft is just over a week away at this point and the Packers will likely want to finalize a deal before that day comes.

A new team has apparently entered the conversation about possibly acquiring the superstar quarterback. The Tennessee Titans are rumored to have contacted the Packers to inquire about the status of a potential trade.

Here's what a former NFL executive had to say about the situation via the "NFL Analysis Network:"

"While the likely outcome for Rodgers is still the Jets, the Titans have reached out recently. If things fall apart with New York, Tennessee would have a shot at acquiring him.”

While a trade to New York seemed basically guaranteed a few weeks ago, the chances of it happening have apparently decreased. The Packers seem motivated to get a deal done as they are reportedly ready to give Jordan Love an opportunity to take over as their full-time starting quarterback.

The Jets announced at the beginning of the offseason that they will aggressively seek a veteran replacement for Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. They landed on Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP winner. While the trade continues to appear close, the Jets are rumored to be the ones holding up a deal being finalized.

Why haven't the Jets executed their potential trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Woody Johnson

Jets owner Woody Johnson is rumored to be hesitant about sending the Packers the trade compensation they originally agreed to in theory. He's allegedly reconsidering his offer after Aaron Rodgers recently made comments about a potential retirement in the near future.

Johnson is apparently seeking insurance in the trade package in case Rodgers retires after just one season with the Jets. He wants some of the draft pick compensation to be structured as conditional picks, while the Packers are reportedly uninterested in this scenario.

This is what's likely causing the stalemate and could ruin the potential trade if neither side budges.

