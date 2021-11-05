NFL Trade Rumors: Bills ‘called about’ Von Miller ahead of trade to Rams 

Before the November 2nd trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams made the blockbuster move to acquire Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller.

Los Angeles moved their second-and-third round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, the Broncos will pay $9 million of his remaining $9.7 million salary for this season.

Bills had a look at Von Miller ahead of the NFL trade deadline

Miller is in the final year of his six-year, $114.1 million deal, making the move for the Rams an all-in play to help their push toward the Super Bowl. The Rams currently lead the league with 25 sacks, which makes adding Miller a significant move to put him alongside three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

However, before the Rams made the big-splash move, the Broncos nearly moved the star outside linebacker elsewhere. According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, the Buffalo Bills had called Denver about acquiring the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Big time to get it done with a bunch of contenders knocking on the door. Per @PSchrags , the Bills and Cowboys also called the Broncos about Von Miller.Big time to get it done with a bunch of contenders knocking on the door. Per @PSchrags, the Bills and Cowboys also called the Broncos about Von Miller.Big time to get it done with a bunch of contenders knocking on the door.

The Bills’ inclusion in the discussion shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that the Bills were one of the finalists to land former Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt last offseason before he inked a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bills don’t possess a dire need to improve their pass rush as they have one of the deepest front four in the league. Buffalo had received plenty of interest around the league to pry away a couple of their pass rushers.

The team is in the promising position to be a major factor in the AFC, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs struggling to find their footing. It has pushed the door wide open for the BIlls to step in as the top team in the conference.

An improved pass rush would have been another step forward toward their Super Bowl push. Buffalo already possesses one of the league’s best defenses, and adding Miller would have given them a lethal pass rush presence.

@GoBonnies | #BillsMafia First in points scored per game (32.7) and first in points allowed per game (15.6). 😤 First in points scored per game (32.7) and first in points allowed per game (15.6). 😤@GoBonnies | #BillsMafia

Instead, the team is moving forward with the unit it has to make a deep playoff run. The Bills are in the driver’s seat in the AFC East, holding a 5-2 record heading into Week 9 action. Only the Tennessee Titans hold a better record in the AFC, at the 6-2 mark.

Buffalo sits in a promising spot to guide their way toward a strong push for their first Super Bowl appearance in nearly three decades.

